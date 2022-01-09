NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after buying an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after buying an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,101,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEP opened at $79.10 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

