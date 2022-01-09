NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Up 7.2%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.73. 248,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 214,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEXT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of NextSource Materials in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NextSource Materials from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$369.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.81.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

