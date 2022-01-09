Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 490,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NTDOY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. 290,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Macquarie downgraded Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

