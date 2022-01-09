Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NCRBF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $37.02. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. Nippon Carbon has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile
