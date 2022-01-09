Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCRBF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $37.02. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. Nippon Carbon has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

