Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.

Shares of PGNY opened at $43.78 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

