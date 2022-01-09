Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.20.

NTRS stock opened at $129.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.92. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $130.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

