NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 863,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in NOV by 18.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 329,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 717,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.23. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

