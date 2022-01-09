NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is Hartline Investment Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. NovoCure accounts for approximately 4.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.29% of NovoCure worth $35,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 653,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.04. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.14.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

