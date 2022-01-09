Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.16

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 1510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

