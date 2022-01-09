Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.12 on Friday. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUWE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

