Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 919,600 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nxt-ID by 2,782.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nxt-ID in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nxt-ID in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXTD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 849,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,110. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Nxt-ID has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.98%.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

