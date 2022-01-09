Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OMP stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.62.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 958,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 55,765 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,778 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

