Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $39.84 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 17.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,452.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,434.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

