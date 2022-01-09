OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $9,006.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.07502944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,003.70 or 1.00265036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

