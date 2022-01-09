Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OVTZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.94. 130,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Oculus VisionTech has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

