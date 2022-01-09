Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OPAD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 10.35.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 5.57 on Wednesday. Offerpad has a twelve month low of 5.51 and a twelve month high of 20.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.32.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

