Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.86

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.86 and traded as high as $29.36. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 741 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $140.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

