Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.92.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $196.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.96. Okta has a twelve month low of $192.75 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.