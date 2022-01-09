Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $95,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

