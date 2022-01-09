Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $7.02

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $6.82. Opera shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 6,127 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $781.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Opera by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Opera by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Opera by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Opera by 9.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Opera by 5.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

