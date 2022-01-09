Opium Price Hits $1.38 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Opium has a market cap of $5.74 million and $68,206.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00003283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

