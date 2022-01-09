Origin Agritech (LON:SEED) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Origin Agritech Ltd. (LON:SEED) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 568,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 874,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.11).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.59. The firm has a market cap of £15.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.

About Origin Agritech (LON:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.