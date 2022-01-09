Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

ORGN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 158.99 and a quick ratio of 158.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In related news, Director Boon Sim purchased 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 96.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

