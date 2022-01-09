Patientory Hits Market Cap of $763,776.04 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $763,776.04 and $17.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

