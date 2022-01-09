PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $92,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,773. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in PC Connection by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

