Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

