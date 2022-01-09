PEPS Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,949.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $4,949.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00158319 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.