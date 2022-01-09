Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,264.40 ($43.99).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.01) to GBX 3,410 ($45.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.35) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Persimmon to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($40.43) to GBX 2,500 ($33.69) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($47.57) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.66) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,370.50).

LON PSN traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,794 ($37.65). 387,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,773.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,810.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,622 ($21.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($44.09).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

