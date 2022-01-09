Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

