Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.13

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.13 and traded as high as C$2.29. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.22.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It holds working interests in 20 licenses totaling an area of 129,771 acres in 3 oil producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

