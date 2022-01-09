Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.