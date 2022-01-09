Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $65.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $55.72 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 93,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 28,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.