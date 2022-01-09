Phala Network Market Cap Hits $98.85 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $98.85 million and $10.54 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005749 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

