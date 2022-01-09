Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 2,422,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,874,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,205 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

