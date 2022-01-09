Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 21,555 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.17% of Tenable worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,743,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,603,761. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

