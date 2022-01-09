Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,560 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $221.33 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $156.02 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

