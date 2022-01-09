Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $15.01 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,934 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

