Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $13.71 Million in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 549,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,713,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 273,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $29.16 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

