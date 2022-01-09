Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 31.5% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 472,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,568,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $295.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

