Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 20,287 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for about 2.1% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.12% of IHS Markit worth $56,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $135.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.