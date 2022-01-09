Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 4,353 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,440 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after acquiring an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $263.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

