Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $22.39 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.14% of Quanta Services worth $22,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $1,506,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 438.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

