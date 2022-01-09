Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 41,813 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,813 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

SHW opened at $323.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.49 and a 200 day moving average of $307.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.