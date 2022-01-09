Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PING. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.36.

Ping Identity stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 14.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 49.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 20,287 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.