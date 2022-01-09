Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Pinnacle Bankshares stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832. The company has a market cap of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.