Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.01 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PXD. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.81.

NYSE:PXD opened at $199.07 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $115.14 and a one year high of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $2,498,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

