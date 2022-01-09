Piper Sandler Weighs in on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 74,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after buying an additional 374,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

