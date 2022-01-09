Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PLVFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16. Plant Veda Foods has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Plant Veda Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Veda Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.