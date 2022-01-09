Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 105.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of 908 Devices worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 259,441 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $109,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,800 shares of company stock worth $1,920,124. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of MASS opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.