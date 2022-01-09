Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $21.62 Million in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,031,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,619,000. BTRS accounts for approximately 0.6% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.28% of BTRS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

BTRS opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.23. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.